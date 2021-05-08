Cavaliers take on the Mavericks on 9-game skid

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 24.4 points per game, and is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Cedi Osman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 3.3 assists and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 104.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 50.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 43 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out for season (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Darius Garland: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck), Kevin Love: out (knee).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (injury management), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

