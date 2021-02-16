Cavaliers take on the Spurs on 8-game skid

The Cavaliers and Spurs match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.5 points per game while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 19.8 points per game. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 103.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 51.0% shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: out (ankle), Dylan Windler: out (knee), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.