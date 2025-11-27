Cavaliers visit Hawks Friday in NBA Cup group stage

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Hawks are 5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta leads the league with 30.5 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 7.0.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.5.

The Hawks average 117.1 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 114.8 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.6% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 117-109 in their last meeting on Nov. 2. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 37 points, and Johnson led the Hawks with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, seven assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 29.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 33.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Jarrett Allen: day to day (finger), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (hamstring), Dean Wade: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.