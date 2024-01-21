Cavs extend NBA's longest win streak to seven with balanced 116-95 win over Hawks

The Cavs scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed in holding the Hawks to a season-low in points and beating Atlanta for the third time in three games this season.

Cleveland extended a 14-point halftime lead by outscoring the Hawks 34-25 in the third quarter. Atlanta ranks near the bottom of the league in third-quarter net rating.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hawks.

Trae Young left the game with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from Isaac Okoro. Young was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow, stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25. He did not return after scoring 15 points.

Young was questionable with an illness a night after sitting out the Hawks’ win over the Heat.

Dejounte Murray, who hit last-second, game-winning shots for the Hawks in their previous two games, led Atlanta with 24 points. He also had nine rebounds and five assists. Jalen Johnson added 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers improved to 12-3 since starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were both injured. Against the Hawks, guard Caris LaVert (16 ppg) missed the game with a score wrist.

Cleveland's Pete Nance, whose father Larry Nance Sr. starred for the Cavaliers, made his NBA debut in the final two minutes. He did not score.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Magic on Monday night in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Hawks: At the Kings on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP