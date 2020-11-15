Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.

In a statement, the Cavaliers said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”