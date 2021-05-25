Cavs lose pre-draft tiebreaker to Thunder, slide into 5 spot

Cleveland's odds for getting the No. 1 overall pick and perhaps a franchise-changing player like it did with LeBron James nearly 20 years ago didn't change with the tiebreaker.

Both the Cavs and Thunder will have an 11.5% percent chance of winning the lottery — something Cleveland did in 2003, 2011, 2013 and 2014. Oklahoma City now has a 7.4% percent chance of picking fifth, compared with 2% for the Cavs.

The result also means Cleveland can pick no worse than ninth, and Oklahoma City eighth.

The Cavs have a nice nucleus of young players in guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and forward Isaac Okoro, who had a solid rookie season. But the club doesn't have a bona fide star to build around and is hoping for some luck in the draft.

Houston, which had the league's worst record at 17-55, will have the best odds of winning the lottery at 14% percent along with Detroit (20-52) and Orlando (21-51).

