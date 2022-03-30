Cavs' Mobley out at least 3 games with sprained left ankle

Saddled with injuries all season, the Cavs are currently in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. The top six teams have guaranteed playoff spots while teams 7-10 will participate in a play-in tournament.

Mobley's injury also comes while the Cavs are playing without All-Star center Jarrett Allen. He's missed 11 games with a broken finger, and it's not known if he'll be back during the regular season.

The third pick in this year's draft, Mobley is averaging 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks. The 20-year old is one of the main reasons behind Cleveland's turnaround season. The Cavs are 42-33 after winning just 22 games a year ago.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports