Cavs rookie F Mobley nearing return from elbow injury

Mobley got hurt on Nov. 15 against Boston. At the time, the Cavs estimated he could out for as long as one month. However, the No. 3 overall pick has made quick progress and is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Cavs lost to the Celtics on the night Mobley was injured while batting Boston big man Enes Kanter under the basket. Cleveland, which has been hit hard by injuries, has dropped its last four games without Mobley.