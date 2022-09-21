CB Joe Haden to sign 1-day contract, retire with Browns

He was also an ardent supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers and often sat in the front row at their games. Haden was active in the community as well, serving as a Special Olympics ambassador, hosting youth football camps and donating to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

After he was cut by the Browns, who were beginning a painful rebuild, Haden quickly signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and played in 68 games before the team decided not to re-sign him after last season. Haden had 10 picks with the Steelers.

The Browns selected Haden with the No. 7 pick overall pick in 2010 after he starred at Florida.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL