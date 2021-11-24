CCU, Toledo meet in Bahamas

STEPPING UP: The rugged Essam Mostafa has averaged a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge for the Chanticleers. Complementing Mostafa is Ebrima Dibba, who is putting up 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Rockets have been led by Ryan Rollins, who is averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Rollins has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.