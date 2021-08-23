Cedar Point coaster dropped metal plate, injuring woman

The coaster train was nearing the end of the ride where it slows down when the metal plate broke, park officials said. It's not clear how far the piece flew before hitting the woman, Miran said.

A report released by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s amusement ride safety division said the roller coaster was inspected in May. It showed no structural issues.

The coaster, which opened in 2003, launches riders on a straight away at 120 mph (193 kph) before it climbs a hill and then comes back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

A year after its debut, four riders were slightly injured when metal shavings sheared off the coaster’s launch cable.