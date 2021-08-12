Census: Columbus grows as population in rural Ohio shrinks

He touted the city's many assets — including Lake Erie, world-class medical and cultural institutions and major league sports — but said its challenges must be tackled.

“Unless we can effectively address those negatives, our city will continue to shrink, get poorer, sicker, older, more distressed and more hopeless,” he said in a statement.

Overall, Ohio's population grew by a sluggish 2.3% since 2010, compared with the national growth of 7.4%. That lag had already cost the state a congressional district, taking the total from 16 to 15.

How those new districts will be drawn is up to the Republican-led state Legislature and a new Ohio Redistricting Commission dominated by GOP members. Ohio’s cities tend to lean heavily toward Democrats, while the state’s contracting rural and Appalachian regions have lately swung toward Republicans.

The commission was created as part of new map-drawing rules approved by Ohio voters, meant to fight partisan gerrymandering. They require the independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1. There's a Sept. 30 deadline for the General Assembly to complete a new map of the state’s congressional districts.

The Equal Districts Coalition, representing nearly 30 advocacy organizations and unions, called on the panel to act immediately now that the data is in hand.

“For too long, Ohioans have been shut out of the political process," said Jeniece Brock, vice chair of the Ohio Citizens’ Redistricting Commission. ”We finally have a chance to fix that with fair maps — but only if our process is transparent and allows all of us an equal say in how our futures are drawn.”

Michael Finney, chief financial and administrative officer at Ohio University, which has the state data contract, said it will take about two weeks to process the data and get it to the Legislative Service Commission. The process involves merging precinct maps, historical voting data and the new census figures, he said.