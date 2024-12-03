Cent. Conn. St. visits Cincinnati after Hylton's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Cent. Conn. St. after Tineya Hylton scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 59-52 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bearcats are 2-1 on their home court. Cincinnati has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-5 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati's average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St.'s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cincinnati has given up to its opponents (37.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jillian Hayes is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Meghan Kenefick is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.