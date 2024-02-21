Central Michigan defeats Bowling Green 62-60 in OT to sweep the Falcons for first time since 2018

Central Michigan (16-10, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) has won six conference games in a row at home for the first time since 2002-03.

Pritchard had nine rebounds and three steals for the Chippewas. Markus Harding scored 10 points, going 5 of 7 from the field. Taylor was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Falcons (16-10, 7-6) were led by Rashaun Agee, who posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Marcus Hill added 15 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green. Trey Thomas also recorded 11 points.

