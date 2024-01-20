Central Michigan holds off Toledo 65-62

Led by Anthony Pritchard's 20 points, the Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Toledo Rockets 65-62
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard scored 20 points as Central Michigan beat Toledo 65-62 on Friday night.

Pritchard also contributed nine rebounds for the Chippewas (9-9, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 13 points and added 15 rebounds. Markus Harding went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with eight points.

Dante Maddox Jr. led the Rockets (11-7, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Ra'Heim Moss added 15 points and six rebounds for Toledo. Tyler Cochran also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. The Rockets broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Harding scored six points in the first half for Central Michigan, who led 30-23 at the break. Pritchard scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Central Michigan to a three-point victory.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Central Michigan hosts Miami (OH) and Toledo takes on Northern Illinois on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

