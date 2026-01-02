Central Michigan hosts Toledo following Blyden's 36-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Central Michigan after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 36 points in Toledo's 84-79 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 3-2 at home. Central Michigan is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 1-0 in conference matchups. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 83.0 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Central Michigan's average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 83.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 78.1 Central Michigan allows to opponents.

The Chippewas and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamario Adley is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Chippewas. Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rockets. Blyden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.