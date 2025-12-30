Central Michigan plays Ohio in conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Central Michigan in MAC action Tuesday.

The Chippewas have gone 3-1 at home. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Nathan Claerbaut leads the Chippewas with 6.8 boards.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in conference play. Ohio is ninth in the MAC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Central Michigan scores 72.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.5 Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Bobcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claerbaut is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Chippewas. Jaxson Whitaker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.