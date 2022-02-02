Central Michigan tops Bowling Green 78-74

Brian Taylor had 15 points and Harrison Henderson added 14 points for Central Michigan (4-13, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Miller also had 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Healy made six 3-pointers.

Myron Gordon scored a season-high 24 points for the Falcons (11-11, 4-7). Daeqwon Plowden added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Trey Diggs had nine rebounds.