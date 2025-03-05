Central Michigan visits Miami (OH) following Darrington's 23-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Miami (OH) after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 23 points in Central Michigan's 80-70 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amber Tretter averaging 3.4.

The Chippewas have gone 7-9 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 4-14 record against opponents above .500.

Miami (OH) is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Chippewas square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretter is averaging 10.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.