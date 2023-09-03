Central State beats Mississippi Valley State 24-21 in the return of the Chicago Football Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Central State kicked a late fourth-quarter field goal and beat Mississippi Valley State 24-21 on Saturday as the teams opened their seasons in the Chicago Football Classic on Soldier Field.
It was the 25 anniversary of the game and the first since 2019 that features Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
