CF Montreal hosts the Columbus Crew after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Columbus Crew (7-1-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (1-8-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +117, Montreal +211, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 1-0, CF Montreal plays the Columbus Crew.

Montreal is 1-5-3 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal is 1-6 in one-goal games.

The Crew are 5-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a 5-1 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Crew won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince-Osei Owusu has three goals and one assist for Montreal. Giacomo Vrioni has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

Diego Rossi has scored six goals with two assists for the Crew. Maximilian Arfsten has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 1-6-3, averaging 0.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Crew: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Hennadiy Synchuk (injured), Bryce Duke (injured).

Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

