CFP Bracket Watch: More Southeastern Conference teams in 12-team field after Week 2

The SEC surge comes on the heels of No. 2 Texas' dominant victory over defending national champion Michigan of the Big Ten and No. 7 Tennessee turning a ranked matchup against North Carolina State of the Atlantic Coast Conference into a romp.

The top four seeds stayed the same this week, though Miami moved up to No. 3 as the highest-ranked ACC team and projected champion. Projected Big 12 champion Utah is the fourth seed.

Georgia (SEC) and Ohio State (Big Ten) remained Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Reminder of the format: The top four seeds go to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking.

The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field. Northern Illinois grabbed the fifth conference champion spot this week after shocking Notre Dame.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference.

The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November.

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Missouri. Winner vs. No. 1 Georgia in Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Northern Illinois at No. 5 Texas. Winner vs. No. 4 Utah in Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Mississippi. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Oregon at No. 6 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in Peach Bowl.

Moving in: Tennessee, Northern Illinois.

Falling out: Notre Dame, Boise State.

Next three: Southern California, Oklahoma State, Kansas State.

