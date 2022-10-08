dayton-daily-news logo
X

Chargers elevate Bertolet, Bandy from practice squad

news
1 hour ago
Kicker Taylor Bertolet and receiver Michael Bandy have been elevated from the practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Taylor Bertolet and receiver Michael Bandy have been elevated from the practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week after Dustin Hopkins suffered a right quadriceps injury. Hopkins is listed as questionable on the injury report. He did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision.

The Chargers have used 11 kickers since 2017. Bertolet has spent time with five NFL teams, but most recently kicked for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL during the spring.

Bandy had two receptions for 49 yards in last week's win at Houston. Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday the team is not considering putting Allen on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Crowd cheers Springfield firefighter as he leaves hospital after rehab...
2
Miami University homecoming parade set for Saturday: How to go
3
‘The Bikeriders’ movie shooting scenes in Hamilton proves filmmakers...
4
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
5
Pike County murder trial: Investigators testify about bullet casings...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top