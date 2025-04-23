Chargers will take on the Lions in the annual Hall of Fame game

Gates will be joined by three other modern era candidates with Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe also getting inducted on Aug. 2.

The Lions will be designated as the home team for the game after going 15-2 last season before losing in the divisional round to Washington. The Chargers went 11-6 and made the playoffs as a wild-card team in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season.

This will be the fourth trip to Canton for the Lions and the third for the Chargers. Detroit last played in the game in 1991, beating Denver 14-3. The last appearance for the Chargers in the Hall of Fame game was a 21-17 loss to Atlanta in 1994.

The game will be broadcast by NBC.

