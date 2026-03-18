Charlie Coyle's 4-point night leads the Blue Jackets to a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov scored and Brandon Bussi made 25 saves for the Hurricanes.

Marchment scored on a power play 5:25 into the first period, and the Blue Jackets have scored in the opening 10 minutes in 13 of their last 20 games. Coyle added another power-play goal in the final minute of the first.

Svechnikov scored his 25th goal of the season with 5:55 left in the second period before Heinen and Mateychuk scored 34 seconds apart.

Olivier capped the scoring 7:38 into the third period.

Up next

Hurricanes: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.