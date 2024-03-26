Charlotte takes on Cleveland, aims to halt 5-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its five-game slide when the Hornets play Cleveland.

The Hornets have gone 10-36 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 4-38 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers have gone 29-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 112.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Hornets score 106.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 109.3 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Hornets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 115-92 on March 25. Georges Niang scored 17 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is shooting 45.9% and averaging 21.2 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 97.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (nasal), Max Strus: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.