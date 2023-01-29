X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,271.

Difference: 116 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 41 points Saturday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss at Boston.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 117 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James four more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. The Lakers say James will not play at Brooklyn on Monday. Assuming he does not miss any more games, he would be on pace to break the record Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Monday at Brooklyn. They play at New York on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
2
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
3
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
4
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
5
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top