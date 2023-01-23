dayton-daily-news logo
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,164.

Difference: 223 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 37 points Sunday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-112 win over Portland.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.8.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.8 points per game, with 224 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James eight more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

