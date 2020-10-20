Chicago adds 5 states to travel quarantine amid virus spike

The suburban Chicago counties of DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will, which comprise Regions 7 and 8 of Pritzker's COVID-19 recovery plan, have had unacceptable numbers of consecutive days with increasing test-positivity rates and hospital admissions, so Pritzker imposed “resurgence mitigations” to take effect starting Friday. They're the same he imposed on Region 1, northwestern Illinois, on Oct. 3, and which start Thursday in Region 5, which comprises far southern Illinois.

The restrictions prohibit indoor bar and restaurant service, and require food and bar service to end at 11 p.m. That's also when gambling casinos must close. Meetings and gatherings must be limited to 25 people and must be social-distanced.

Pritzker defended restrictions on dining out and gathering at bars, saying the decision is based on research.

“This isn’t about punishing anybody,” Prtizker said. “All the studies that have been done about bars and restaurants show that these are significance spreading locations... so we’re putting mitigations in on a targeted basis to make sure that we bring down our positivity rates, so that those businesses can reopen to indoor dining.”

O'Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois.