Chicago hosts Columbus after Donato's 2-goal performance

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Ryan Donato's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Blackhawks' 3-2 loss.

Chicago has an 8-13-2 record overall and a 4-5-0 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks have a -11 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 68 conceded.

Columbus has gone 2-6-2 on the road and 10-9-3 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has scored four goals with 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has nine goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has scored five goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.