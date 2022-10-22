dayton-daily-news logo
Chicago hosts conference rival Cleveland

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland travels to Chicago for an Eastern Conference matchup Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Chicago in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 95.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.8 last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

