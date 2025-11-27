Chicago State visits Rolf and Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Chicago State after Rich Rolf scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 67-61 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Penguins have gone 1-0 in home games. Youngstown State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cougars are 0-6 in road games. Chicago State has a 0-6 record against teams above .500.

Youngstown State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 50.8% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 66.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73.3 Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds. Rolf is shooting 49.0% and averaging 10.3 points.

Marcus Tankersley is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Braelon Bush is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.