Chicago takes on non-conference foe Columbus

The Blue Jackets are 5-10-0 on the road. Columbus ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.8.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 17 goals and has 23 points. Jonathan Toews has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 23 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Max Domi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Calvin de Haan: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (covid-19), Gabriel Carlsson: out (covid-19), Andrew Peeke: out (covid-19), Jack Roslovic: out (covid-19), Eric Robinson: out (covid-19), Boone Jenner: out (covid-19).

