Chicago visits Cleveland after Giolito's strong performance

The White Sox are 17-9 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.17, Dallas Keuchel paces the staff with a mark of 4.37.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-0. Zach Plesac earned his second victory and Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Lucas Giolito took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 47 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.