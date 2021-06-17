Chicago visits Columbus, aims to avoid 4th consecutive road loss

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Elliot Collier (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.