Chiefs sign LB Lee, CB Barcoo for depth at both positions

Lee was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 who spent his first three seasons with San Francisco before spending the past two with Detroit and Cleveland. He appeared in 16 games and had 15 tackles for the Browns last season.

Barcoo was an undrafted free agent who signed with Jacksonville in 2020 after a standout career at San Diego State. He bounced through the Arizona and San Francisco practice squads before he was cut in January.