Chin, Korn, Brennan elected to Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Their inductions will take place Jan. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which serve as the trials for the Beijing Olympics. In addition, class of 2021 members Johnny Weir, Sandy Lamb and Gale Tanger will be inducted after COVID-19 restrictions placed on the 2021 national championships in Las Vegas prohibited their formal enshrinement.

“Tiffany Chin’s contributions to the sport are many. As the first Asian American ladies U.S. champion, she inspired a new generation of skaters who continue in her footsteps," said Larry Mondschein, chairperson of the nominating committee.