Chisholm, Hamm lead Dayton over Morehead State

Dayton (8-2, 6-1 Pioneer League) trails 7-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) with one game left in the regular season. Dayton will finish against Davidson while St. Thomas plays Butler.

Chisholm had 34 carries, going over 3,000 career rushing yards and scoring on runs of 4 and 6 yards, the latter giving the Flyers a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Hamm threw touchdown passes to Cade Beam of 5 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter. Hamm finished with 230 yards total offense.