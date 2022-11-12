BreakingNews
Wright State shocks Louisville with buzzer beater
Chisholm, Hamm lead Dayton over Morehead State

Jake Chisholm rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Hamm passed for three scores and Dayton defeated Morehead State 49-27

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Hamm passed for three scores and Dayton defeated Morehead State 49-27 on Saturday.

Dayton (8-2, 6-1 Pioneer League) trails 7-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) with one game left in the regular season. Dayton will finish against Davidson while St. Thomas plays Butler.

Chisholm had 34 carries, going over 3,000 career rushing yards and scoring on runs of 4 and 6 yards, the latter giving the Flyers a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Hamm threw touchdown passes to Cade Beam of 5 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter. Hamm finished with 230 yards total offense.

James Louis had 16 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (2-9, 1-7), who lost their fifth straight.

