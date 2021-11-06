Chisholm rushes for 4 TDs in Dayton's 41-13 win over Stetson

Chisholm had touchdown runs of 5, 3 and 15 to help Dayton build a 21-3 lead. He added another 5-yard scores late in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Sam Bubonics caught six passes for 143 yards for Dayton (5-4, 4-3 Pioneer), which closes its regular season against Davidson on Saturday. Cook was 18 of 24 for 328 yards with an interception. Bubonics caught a Chisholm pass and raced for a 67-yard touchdown to extend Dayton’s lead to 28-13 early in the third quarter.