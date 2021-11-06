dayton-daily-news logo
Chisholm rushes for 4 TDs in Dayton's 41-13 win over Stetson

Jake Chisholm rushed for 119 yard and four touchdowns, Jack Cook passed for two scores and Dayton beat Stetson 41-13

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 119 yard and four touchdowns, Jack Cook passed for two scores and Dayton beat Stetson 41-13 on Saturday.

Chisholm had touchdown runs of 5, 3 and 15 to help Dayton build a 21-3 lead. He added another 5-yard scores late in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Sam Bubonics caught six passes for 143 yards for Dayton (5-4, 4-3 Pioneer), which closes its regular season against Davidson on Saturday. Cook was 18 of 24 for 328 yards with an interception. Bubonics caught a Chisholm pass and raced for a 67-yard touchdown to extend Dayton’s lead to 28-13 early in the third quarter.

Alex Piccirilli completed just 19-of-36 passes for 193 yards for Stetson (3-5, 1-4). He was intercepted once, but also carried it 18 times for 114 yards with a score.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

