Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne's win over Youngstown St.

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Led by Damian Chong Qui's 24 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 76-71 on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Youngstown State 76-71 on Saturday.

Chong Qui shot 9 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Mastodons (10-5). Jarred Godfrey scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Anthony Roberts was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brandon Rush finished with 26 points and two steals for the Penguins (10-5). Dwayne Cohill added 19 points for Youngstown State. In addition, Malek Green finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay while Youngstown State hosts Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

