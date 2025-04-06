Chourio and Patrick lead the Brewers to an 8-2 win over the Reds

Spencer Steer went deep for the Reds, who have dropped five of six.

Chourio hit a sacrifice fly in the third to open the scoring, and Christian Yelich had an RBI single. Chourio then capped a five-run fourth with a three-run homer that made it 7-0.

He added a solo shot in the seventh.

Brice Turang had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games and Sal Frelick’s strong start to the season continued when he singled and scored in the fourth.

The offensive support made life easy for Patrick, who struck out four in his second big league start. The only run he gave up came when Steer led off the fifth with his first home run of the season.

Cincinnati added another in the eighth on an RBI single from TJ Friedl.

Reds starter Carson Spiers (0-2) permitted four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He was replaced by Sam Moll, who served up Chourio’s three-run homer to left field.

Key moment

Patrick had faced just one batter more than the minimum before issuing back-to-back walks with two outs in the fourth. But he got Christian Encarnacion-Strand to chase a 2-2 fastball to end the threat, preserving the Brewers’ 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz went 2 for 16 with no extra-base hits and five strikeouts in the four-game series.

Up next

Cincinnati opens a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday night with RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.25 ERA) on the mound.

The Brewers get their first day off of the season Monday before RHP Freddy Peralta (0-1, 2.08) faces LHP Kyle Freeland (0-1, 2.13) and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field.

