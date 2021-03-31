X

Cincinnati and St. Louis meet on opening day

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
St. Louis visits Cincinnati on opening day

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Cincinnati on opening day.

The Reds went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year and totaled 90 home runs as a team.

The Cardinals finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (undisclosed).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.