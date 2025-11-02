Cincinnati Bearcats start season at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts

The Cincinnati Bearcats host the Western Carolina Catamounts in the season opener
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Western Carolina Catamounts at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -20; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina for the season opener.

Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Western Carolina finished 4-15 in SoCon action and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

