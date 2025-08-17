Cincinnati beats Timbers 3-2 to grab lead in Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield races

Pavel Bucha scored unassisted for his third goal 15 minutes later to put Cincinnati up 2-0.

Evander da Silva Ferreira scored against his former teammates in the 36th minute for a three-goal advantage. It was the 15th goal for Evander, matching his career high set last season with the Timbers. He had 24 goals and 19 assists in his two seasons in Portland.

The Timbers (10-9-7) cut it to 3-1 by halftime when Kevin Kelsy scored two minutes later against his former team with an assist from Ariel Lassiter — his first of the season.

Kelsy pulled Portland within a goal on a penalty kick — his first of the season — in the 68th minute. It was Kelsy’s seventh goal — one more than he had for Cincinnati last season as a rookie. The PK was awarded after Juan Mosquera drew a foul on Stiven Jimenez.

Roman Celantano totaled three saves for Cincinnati in the club's first trip to Portland.

Maxime Crépeau saved two shots for the Timbers.

Cincinnati has a league-high nine road wins — one more than expansion side San Diego FC.

Cincinnati will host New York City FC on Saturday. The Timbers travel to play San Diego on Saturday.

