Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

The Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) bounced back from a 25-21 loss at UCF last week that ended their 19-game American Athletic Conference win streak. The victory over the Midshipmen extended Cincinnati's home win streak to 31.

Bryant was 25-of-35 passing for 299 yards with his two touchdowns no interceptions. Scott finished with 139 yards receiving on 10 catches. Cincinnati had only 55 yards on the ground but outgained the Midshipmen 354-260 with Navy (3-6, 3-4) rushing for 176.