Cincinnati brings shutout streak into matchup against Charlotte FC

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -141, Charlotte FC +353, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati comes into a matchup against Charlotte FC after notching three straight shutout wins.

Cincinnati is 11-6-3 in conference play. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the MLS giving up only 31 goals.

Charlotte is 9-8-1 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 1-5-0 record in games it scores a single goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has 15 goals and five assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Pep Biel has nine goals and 10 assists for Charlotte. Idan Gorno has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Kevin Denkey (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Charlotte: None listed.

