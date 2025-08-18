Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield faces make-or-break season

Cincinnati hasn't had three straight losing seasons since 1994, when it was in the throes of 10 straight years under .500. Satterfield has an 8-16 record in two seasons after arriving from Louisville, where he went 25-24 from 2019 through '22.

After going 3-9 in their first Big 12 campaign in 2023, the Bearcats got off to a 5-2 start last season before ending the year on a five-game losing streak.

Cincinnati has 39 new scholarship players, including 21 via the transfer portal. Add in a solid core of returning players and Satterfield thinks he has a roster that looks like a Power Four program.

“I think we are a much more explosive football team this year and then, defensively, in the secondary it added some depth there as well,” Satterfield said.

Big play potential

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby accounted for 27 touchdowns last season (18 passing, nine rushing).

Even though Sorsby was third in the conference in completion percentage last season, the Bearcats lacked a game-breaking wide receiver.

The additions of Cyrus Allen (Texas A&M/Louisiana Tech) and Jeff Caldwell (Lindenwood) via the transfer portal gives the junior a pair of receivers that should open things up. Allen averaged 18 yards per catch the past three seasons while Caldwell could be a matchup problem on the outside due to his size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and speed.

Tight end Joe Royer, who was second on the team with 50 receptions last season and a first-team All-Big 12 selection, returns for his senior year.

The rushing attack is expected to feature fifth-year senior Evan Pryor and transfer Tawee Walker. Pryor had eight plays, including six rushing, of at least 30 yards. Walker, who rushed for 864 yards and 10 TDs last season at Wisconsin, is more of a physical back who could wear teams down in the second half if the Bearcats have the lead.

Healthy Godfather

Defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is back for a fifth season and is one of the few players still around from Cincinnati's run to a 2021 College Football Playoff berth.

Corleone did not practice during the preseason last year due to blood clots but was cleared right before the start of the season. He played the final 11 games and had 26 tackles, five stops for loss and 3 1/2 sacks en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors.

“My excitement is all the way up because this is the most practice I've had in years,” he said. “We've got players who can bring a different style. We can give different looks and put people in different spots to get after the quarterback.”

Defending the pass

If the Bearcats are to make a run at a bowl game, they will need the defense to develop quickly, especially the secondary.

Only one of the five starting defensive backs returned from last year, but four were added via the transfer portal, including safety Trayden Barnes from New Mexico State and cornerback Matthew McDoom, who was with Costal Carolina last season.

The schedule

The Bearcats open against Nebraska in Kansas City on Aug. 28. It technically is a Cincinnati home game, but the crowd is expected to be dominated by Nebraska fans. The Big 12 opener is Sept. 27 at Kansas. The Bearcats won't face No. 11 Arizona State, No. 17 Kansas State or No. 23 Texas Tech, but they do have difficult home games facing No. 22 Iowa State (Oct. 4), Baylor (Oct. 25) and BYU (Nov. 22) along with a trip to Utah on Nov. 1.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football