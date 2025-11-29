Cincinnati faces New Mexico

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on New Mexico at Community School of Naples in Naples, Florida.

The Bearcats have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Caliyah DeVillasee averaging 6.1.

The Lobos have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. New Mexico is the leader in the MWC scoring 14.4 fast break points per game.

Cincinnati averages 79.7 points, 17.6 more per game than the 62.1 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 19.4 points and 1.7 steals. DeVillasee is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.1 points.

Nayli Padilla averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.