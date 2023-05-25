X

Cincinnati fires 2 members of its baseball staff as it investigates possible NCAA violations

news
16 minutes ago
Cincinnati says it has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.

In statement released Wednesday, the school said assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17.

The school said it began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program on May 8, and the review is ongoing.

“UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter,” the school said. Cincinnati provided no details and said it would not be “commenting further at this time.”

The Bearcats' season ended Wednesday when they lost an elimination game to East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Cincinnati finished the season 24-33.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Ohio Homeowners Relief Act: Area legislators work to lower proposed...
2
Retired Middletown K9 officer who served for decades has died
3
‘A new era in Cincinnati athletics’: UC breaks ground on new indoor...
4
Officials urge calm amid rash of road rage shootings
5
Jeep rolls several times in crash near New Carlisle
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top