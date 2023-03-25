Cincinnati hires former Memphis coach Katrina Merriweather

Cincinnati director of athletics John Cunningham said Merriweather's “track record of success at both Wright State and Memphis speaks for itself. She’s been an outstanding recruiter, program builder and developer of talent.”

Cincinnati moves from the AAC to the Big 12 on July 1.

"As an alumna of Cincinnati and one of the winningest players in school history, she knows the potential this program has and understands what it will take for us to compete at the top of the Big 12. She’s the perfect fit and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to the program.”

Prior to coaching at Memphis, Merriweather spent five seasons as the head coach at Wright State. There, she took the Raiders to two NCAA Tournaments, got them their first NCAA win in 2021 over four-seed Arkansas and was named Horizon League Coach of the Year three times.

Cincinnati will hold a formal news conference to introduce Merriweather on Tuesday.

__

